SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SSRM

SSR Mining Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $996.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.