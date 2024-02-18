SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$22.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSRM. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins set a C$22.75 price target on shares of SSR Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.39.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.46. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.10 and a 12-month high of C$23.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

