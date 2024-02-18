Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 254,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 367,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Starbox Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Get Starbox Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Starbox Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbox Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbox Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Starbox Group by 15,907.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbox Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbox Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Starbox Group Company Profile

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbox Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbox Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.