Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Increased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.34. 895,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

