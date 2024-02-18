STERIS (NYSE:STE) & Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Head-To-Head Contrast

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STERIS and Envoy Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS $4.96 billion 4.61 $107.03 million $5.71 40.50 Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS 10.48% 13.67% 7.68% Envoy Medical N/A -45.17% 4.42%

Risk & Volatility

STERIS has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of STERIS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of STERIS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for STERIS and Envoy Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS 0 2 3 0 2.60 Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

STERIS presently has a consensus price target of $239.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.62%. Envoy Medical has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.98%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than STERIS.

Summary

STERIS beats Envoy Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; preventive maintenance programs and repair services; instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance services; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced instrument sterile processing services. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures and sells consumable products, such as formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. This segment also offers equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; and preventive maintenance programs and repair services. The Dental segment provides hand and electric-powered dental instruments, infection control products, conscious sedation, personal protective equipment, and water quality products for dental suite. The company serves its products and services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

