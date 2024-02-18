Stifel Nicolaus Raises Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target to $83.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 0.6 %
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $263.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

