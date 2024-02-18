StockNews.com Begins Coverage on M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.55.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 59,760 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

