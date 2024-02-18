StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

