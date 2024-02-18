StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

About Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

