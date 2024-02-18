StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
