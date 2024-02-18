StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VALU stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. Value Line has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Value Line Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Value Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Value Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Value Line by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

