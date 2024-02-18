StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of VALU stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. Value Line has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.79.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Value Line
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.