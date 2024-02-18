StockNews.com Lowers CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. CSP has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.89 million, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CSP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 282,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSP by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

