StockNews.com Lowers Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MARA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.76.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after acquiring an additional 439,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Digital by 208.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 269,351 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

