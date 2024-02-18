Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $55.46. 1,432,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,162. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $55.78.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

