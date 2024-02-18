Stokes Family Office LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,677,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,879,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,173,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 707,935 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 198,689 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

