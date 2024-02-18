Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,290,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.70. 3,596,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.38. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

