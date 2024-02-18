Stokes Family Office LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,269,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $51.43. 1,763,305 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

