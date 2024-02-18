Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 1,867 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,617,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $159.83.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

