Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 305 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,245,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,572. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.59 and its 200-day moving average is $170.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $228.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

