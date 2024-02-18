Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 383 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $177,941,000 after buying an additional 2,877,983 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $1,087,367,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $521.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,625. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $482.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $522.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

