Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEV stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 308,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,419. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $53.15.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.