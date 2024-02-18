Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.51. 14,590,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.30. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

