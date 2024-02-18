Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 13,796 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,796 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.09. 8,155,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,969,549. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

