Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.4% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Glenview Trust co increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

VYM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.93. 908,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,886. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.46. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $114.51.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

