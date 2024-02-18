Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 2,603 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 200,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 447,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,572,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.92. 202,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,552. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $80.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.