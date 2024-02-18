Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 69,236 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,236 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $19,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 737,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,817,000 after buying an additional 669,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,407,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $45.18. 2,116,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

