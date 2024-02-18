Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 9,718 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $715,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507,774 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.51. 29,975,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,706,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

