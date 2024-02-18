Stokes Family Office LLC Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 173,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

