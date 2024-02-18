Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Sells 333,644 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd trimmed its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,644 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up approximately 7.1% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 582,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,968 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,027. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $93.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.