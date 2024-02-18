Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.77

Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.77 and traded as low as $22.84. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 12,702 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stratus Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Stratus Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.

