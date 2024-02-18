Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,527,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,851,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

