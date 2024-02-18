Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $184,000 Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOCT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOCT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,009 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.