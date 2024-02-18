Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $424.07. 805,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

