Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $52.35 Million Stock Position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,245,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,743 shares during the quarter. Aptus Defined Risk ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 9.94% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $52,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DRSK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 41,512 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

