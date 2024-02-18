Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $15.87 Million in Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 829,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,868,000. Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned about 26.33% of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IDUB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.18. 32,727 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56.

About Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF

The Aptus International Enhanced Yield (IDUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks capital appreciation and current income. The fund selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with equity-linked notes and options strategy.

