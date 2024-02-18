Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $15.87 Million in Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 829,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,868,000. Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned about 26.33% of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BATS:IDUB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.18. 32,727 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56.
About Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.