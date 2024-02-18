Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,993,978 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.