Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 187,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,861 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after acquiring an additional 262,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FITB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,847,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,627. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $37.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.