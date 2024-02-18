Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 217,512 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 385.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 69,563 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

PNOV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. 13,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

