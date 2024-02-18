Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 173.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 554,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,733. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.08. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average is $112.29.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.