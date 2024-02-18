Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $629.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $803.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.30. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $85.61 and a twelve month high of $1,077.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

