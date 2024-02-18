Susquehanna Trims Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price to $145.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.40.

CAR opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.12 and its 200-day moving average is $185.57. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $112.13 and a 1-year high of $246.93. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.36.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 824.24%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

