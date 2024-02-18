Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Issues Earnings Results

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Sylvamo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. Sylvamo has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,309,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,209,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at $69,597,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sylvamo by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after buying an additional 89,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

