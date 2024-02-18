Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Issues Earnings Results

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share.
Sylvamo Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. Sylvamo has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Sylvamo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Sylvamo Company Profile
Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.
