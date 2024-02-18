Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.36.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYNA

Synaptics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SYNA opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $125.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Synaptics by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.