Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.36.
SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Synaptics Trading Down 3.5 %
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Synaptics by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
