Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($4.04) price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 350 ($4.42) price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.84).
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.
