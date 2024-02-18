Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 904,977 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,007.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

