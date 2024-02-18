Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 263.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $2,598,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.