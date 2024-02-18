T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,458 shares of company stock worth $6,374,992 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $108.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

