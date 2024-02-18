Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMHC. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $57.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 177,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

