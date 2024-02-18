Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.40

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 126.40 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 146.10 ($1.85). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 145.70 ($1.84), with a volume of 5,997,355 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.19) to GBX 96 ($1.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 9,900.0 %

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 910.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

