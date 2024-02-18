TD Securities Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$39.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on H. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.89.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

Hydro One Stock Up 0.4 %

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$40.58 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a one year low of C$32.79 and a one year high of C$40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hydro One

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo purchased 12,800 shares of Hydro One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. Corporate insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.