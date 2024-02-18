TD Securities Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$39.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on H. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 66.48%.
In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo purchased 12,800 shares of Hydro One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. Corporate insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.
